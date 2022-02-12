FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Berenstain Bears’ Trouble with Money

Why do you like this book? “I like it because I love the Berenstain Bears.”
What does this book teach you? “It teaches you to not spend all your money.”
Who are the characters? “Sister Bear, Brother Bear, Momma Bear and Papa Bear!”
Do you like to watch the Berenstain Bears on TV? “I like to watch it on TV with my baby brother.”
What age do you suggest this book for? “Umm 3 and up!”
If you had $3 saved what would you buy? “A milkshake!”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “I love my baby brother’s mohawk!”
Where can you find this book? “In the library.”
This book is one of many that Stan and Jan Berenstain have written. We enjoy reading them as a family. There are some good lessons to learn while you read these entertaining stories.
This book was chosen by G. Fowler. He was interviewed by his mom!
