Why do you like this book? “I like it because I like the Berenstain Bears.”
What does this book teach you? “How to share and not shove!”
What do you like to share? “I like to share games with everyone.”
What are some of the things Sister Bear shares? “She shares her books and her trike!”
What age do you suggest this book for? “6 and under!”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “Have a good week.”
This book is colorful and has great illustrations. Berenstain Bears have lots of books and TV shows. We enjoy them as a family.
This book was chosen by Graham Fowler. He was interviewed by his mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.