FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Junk Food

I chose this book because I like reading Berenstain Bear books. The characters that eat too much junk food are Sister Bear, Brother Bear and Papa Bear.
Mama Bear decides they need to eat healthier foods. She takes all their unhealthy food to the freezer. Mama Bear feeds them carrot sticks and apple slices. When they go to the movie theatre, they take nuts with them. The Bear family decides to start running. I like to run with my dad.
My mom decided we should eat healthier also and not junk food. She is feeding me cucumbers, green peppers and lots of fruit. I like my vegetables dipped in ranch. Do you?
This book has helped me learn how to eat better foods. I think ages 3-10 would like this story. This book is sold online and probably at your library.
Graham Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
