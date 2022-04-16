FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story: Jan and Mike Berenstain

Why did you choose this book? “It is a story about Jesus and Easter.”
What was this story about? “It is about an Easter program the teacher showed them after they were overheard talking about Easter candy.”
What happens in this story that is funny? “The teacher’s favorite candy was black jelly beans.”
What do you want to ask your readers? “What was Brother Bear’s favorite candy?”
Where did you get this book? “We got it from a friend of mommy! They wrote their name in the front.”
What is a good part of the story? “That Jesus died on the cross and that he rose again to save us.”
What ages would like this book? “When babies are zero to the end of college years”
We recommend this book if you would like to teach your children about the meaning of Easter. It is a well-illustrated book and has an entertaining storyline.
Review by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by her Mom.
