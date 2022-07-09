Why did you choose this book? I chose this book because I love the Berenstain Bears.
What is your favorite color? My favorite colors are green, orange and blue.
Who made your favorite color? That’s easy … God made my favorite color.
What is this book about? This book is about when the bear cubs find colors all over their town. They see the red at a farm and they see the yellow at the lemon ice cream stand.
What ages would enjoy this story? I think ages 2-5 would enjoy this story.
Where do you think you can get this book? You could get this book at the library or the store.
Reviewed by Graham Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by Mom.
