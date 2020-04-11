Today is Easter so I am reviewing this book. It is about the first Easter.
This book teaches about the life of Jesus. Jesus did amazing things when he was on Earth. He did many miracles. He walked on the water and healed people.
Last Sunday was Palm Sunday. This book tells about when Jesus went into Jerusalem on a donkey. People waved palm branches and said “Hosanna! Hosanna! Blessed is the King of Israel!”
During the story, Jesus washed his disciple’s feet. He showed them how to love and serve others with this act.
The book then explains the Last Supper to the readers. Then it explains that Jesus was arrested and died on a cross. The best part of the story is that Jesus rose from the dead. He is Risen!
This book is for ages 2-5 but anyone can learn from this story. It is a very important story to know. I hope you have a happy Easter.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
