FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Stuart Little: E. B. White

What is your book about? “It is about a mouse named Stuart. I like when there is an animal as the main character. It tells his life and adventures.”
Where did you get this book? “My mom ordered it on Amazon but I’m sure your library has it!”
Why did you pick this book? “I like this story because of the adventures Stuart goes on. It is an exciting storyline.”
What is your favorite adventure? “When he races the boat!”
What did you do after you read this story? “We got to watch the Stuart Little movie. It was similar but also different from the actual book. I enjoyed them both.”
This book has a second in the series called, "Stuart Little 2." We read that story and watched that movie also.
My whole family listened to my mom read the book, but my little sister JoJo didn’t like the movie. She was too young. Ask your parents before you watch the movie to make sure it is OK for you! The book is best for elementary-age children.
