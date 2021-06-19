FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Skylark: Patricia MacLachlan

I love this series. Skylark is the second book in the series after “Sarah, Plain and Tall.” In the last book, Sarah and Jacob got married.
In this book, the prairie becomes too dry and doesn’t have rain for a long time. The kids and Sarah had to go to Maine because there was no water.
Jacob stays home to care for their home and wait for rain. While he was at home, the cat named Seal had kittens. They found this out by letters their dad sent them. Do you like to write letters to your friends? I do.
Something super exciting happens at the end of the story. You have to read this book to find out!
We listened to this book on audio instead of reading it. There is also a movie that goes along with the book. We ordered the movie on Amazon and you can purchase the book there also.
I suggest this book for second grade to sixth grade but my younger siblings enjoyed listening also.
C.M. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.