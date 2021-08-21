FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Pirates Don’t Change Diapers: Melinda Long & David Shannon

Why do you like this book? “I like it because they find a treasure.”
What does this book teach you? “It doesn’t teach you anything ... haha!”
Do you like to change your baby brother’s diapers? “No!!!”
What happened to the treasure map? “The baby ate it!”
Is this a real or fake book? “Super fake!”
What age do you suggest this book for? “3 to 4 to 9-year-olds!”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “Read this book.”
Where can you get this book? “Library.”
This book is colorful and has great illustrations. My family has read this book a lot. We change a lot of diapers these days!
This book was chosen by Graham Fowler. He was interviewed by his mom!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.