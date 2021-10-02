FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Pinkalicious - The Pinkerrific Playdate: Victoria Kann

Why did you choose this book? “Because it is Fancy!”
What is Pinkalicious’ favorite color? “Pink Pink Pink!”
What did they do on their playdate? “They made bracelets, they talked, they made cookies and did hula loops!"
Do you like to do any of those things? “Yes ... I like to talk, talk and talk more!”
What age is this book for? “Allllll ages!”
Where can you find this book? “I don’t know, we just got it from a random place!”
We enjoyed this book many, many times. It is fun to watch the shows and read the books. We hope you enjoy all of Pinkalicious’ books!
This review is by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta who was interviewed by her mom.
