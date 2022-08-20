FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Pinkalicious - Pinkie Promise: Victoria Kann

Why did you choose this book? “It is Pinkalicious and it’s PINK!”
What is this book about? “Pinkalicious used up all of her friend's pink paint. Her friend got mad.”
What did Pinkalicious do to make the situation better? “She got her friend a new tube of the color of red and white mixed together ... PINK!”
What happens at the end of the story? “The friends got ice cream to share.”
Do you like other Pinkalicious books? “Yes!”
What age would like these books? “1-18 years old.”
Where could you get this book? “The library.”
Reviewed by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by Mom Fowler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.