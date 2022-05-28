Written by “holy men who were taught by the Holy Spirit.”
This book is the best book that was ever written. This book is full of knowledge, good knowledge. This is my favorite verse in the Bible, Deuteronomy 4:35. This is one of my favorite chapters in the Bible, Psalms 23.
Please read this verse and this chapter. This book is all God's Word. This book is full of truth.
Please also read the Bible because that is how you learn about God and His son Jesus who was sent to save us from our sins. If we accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior and follow Him we will spend eternity in heaven.
Heaven is a good place we can go to when we die but to get to heaven, you have to believe in Jesus. God loves you. He wants you to spend eternity in heaven.
You can find the Bible in many places. Free Bibles are given out all over town.
There are Bibles made for all ages.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
