FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Marco Polo: Charles P. Graves

I think Marco Polo is one of the best books in the world.
I think you should read this book. You will love it if you like history.
This book has 12 chapters and I read this book for three days. My mom had to stop me from reading it all in one day.
Marco lived in Venice, Italy, with his brother. In this book, their father is gone. To find out when he left and how long he was gone, you need to read this book.
In this book, their dad is a trader; he went on a trip to trade. This is a true book.
You can find this book on Amazon. It is a good book for ages 8-16.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
