FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Little Bible Heroes Storybook for Girls

Why did you choose this book? “Well I like it and it is fun.”
Who read it to you? “My sister, Claira, read it to me at bedtime.”
What is it about? “Jesus!”
What is your favorite story? “The one about Martha.”
Are all the stories about women in the Bible? “Yes!”
What age would you suggest this book for? “It is a good Bible for 1- to 6-year-olds.”
Where did you get it? “I don’t know but you can probably get it on Amazon.”
Reviewed by JoJo Fowler. Interviewed by Mom.
