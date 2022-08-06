FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Justin and the Bully: Tony & Lauren Dungy

Why did you choose this book? “I grabbed a book from my bedroom.”
What do you like about this book? “It is about soccer and a bully.”
What is a bully? “A mean person!”
How was Justin being bullied? “The girl called him shorty.”
What did you learn from this book? “I learned about bullies and being nice.”
What age would like this story? “5-8 years old.”
Where did you get this book? “Maybe Target or Amazon.”
Reviewed by G. Fowler. Interviewed by Mom.
