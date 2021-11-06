FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Just in Case You Ever Wonder: Max Lucado

I chose this book because it is my dad’s favorite book.
It is about a baby who is growing up. The father is telling her “Just in case you ever wonder, I’ll always love you.”
He also explains about heaven. He told her that it is a wonderful place. In heaven, there will be no worries or crying. You are so close to God that he will hug you.
This book can be found online and in a library. They have it as a board book also for babies. We have read this book a lot over the years. It is great for babies to 108 years old. I hope you will read this book and also love Jesus Christ as your savior.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
