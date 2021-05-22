FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: I’m Fast!: Kate and Jim McMullan

I am reviewing a book that would be good for kids in preschool to 8 years old. It is a transportation book. I like this book because they race. I like fast things and action.
Red Car and Blue Train race to Chicago. Who do you think will win? In this book, you will find out.
Red has a hard time getting through the snow, gets stuck in traffic and must stop at the train tracks. Red rides on the train on the way back home. I think he was tired from racing.
You can find this book on Amazon and I saw it at my library. I hope you like reviews from me and my siblings. We enjoy writing them together. I like picking out the books.
Graham Fowler, who reads and writes in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.