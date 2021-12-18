FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Dr. Seuss

Merry Christmas!
I chose the book about the Grinch because I like the character.
The Grinch was wanting to ruin Christmas for the town. He stole all the Christmas cheer, gifts, food and trees.
He was wanting them to cry on Christmas morning but instead he heard them singing when they woke up.
The Grinch learned that Christmas isn’t about presents and feasts. It is about much more. His heart grew larger that day. So the Grinch took back the Christmas he stole and he enjoyed a meal with all of Whoville.
I was reminded when I read this book that Christmas is not about presents but about love and Jesus’ birthday.
You can get this book in a lot of stores. You could borrow it from a friend or a library.
Graham Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
