FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Hot Wheels: Wild Rides: Ace Landers

I got this book from my Mammy. She got me a Hot Wheels book because I love Hot Wheels and they are the best in the world.
The racers don’t know what to expect on their mystery track. The racers vroom past the starting line. They race down a giant hill first. In the race, the walls are steep and at the end of the track, there is a giant pond of ice. The colored cars take different tubes (tunnels). Two cars go in each tube.
Some tunnels lead to a ramp and giant holes. The red car almost falls into the hole. The blue car is hit but can still race. The cars all take different tracks again. The white car leads and goes off a ramp. The red car’s tunnel leads to a falling bridge. The red car almost falls but makes it across and the blue car has to stop quickly before it falls in the water. The yellow car takes a tight turn and hits a catapult. It zooms into the air.
Who do you think wins? Read the book to find out.
This book is good for pre-K to the biggest grade there is. We got this copy from a used bookstore online called BetterWorldBooks. Signing off ... Hot Wheels!
Review by Graham Fowler of Valdosta. Typed by his mother.
