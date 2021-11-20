FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Happy Thanksgiving, Curious George: H.A. Ray

Happy Thanksgiving!!!
This story is about a monkey and what he does on Thanksgiving.
What do you do on Thanksgiving day? Curious George has people over to celebrate. They cook and eat a lot of food.
On Thanksgiving, I like to eat ham, turkey and sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. What’s your favorite food you eat on this holiday?
I am thankful for my family and God. I hope you can think of things to be thankful for also.
My favorite part of the book is the large parade. When I watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade, I like the bands the most.
This book is sold online and probably at your library.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
