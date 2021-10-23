FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Guess Who Forest Friends: Jodie Shepherd

Why did you choose this book? “Because it is fun and exciting!”
What is exciting? “It has pop-ups and peek-a-boos!!”
Which animals are in the story? “A deer, bear, a fox and an owl … but let me double check.”
Which animal is your favorite? “The owl because it hides the most.”
What age is this book for? “2-year-olds up from babies!!”
Where can you find this book? “I don’t know but I found it in a box of books at my house.”
This book was fun to read with the family. The page describes each animal and then you guess which animal the author is describing.
This review is by JoJo Fowler. Interviewed by her Mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.