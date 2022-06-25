FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Freedom Train: The Story of Harriet Tubman: Dorothy Sterling

"Freedom Train" is a great biography about Harriet Tubman! I think you should get this book if you like true stories. If you get this book here are some great questions to ask yourself.
1. Did you like the book?
2. Do you think Harriet Tubman's journey was scary?
3. What would you have done in Harriet Tubman's situation?
This story is all about the amazing things Harriet Tubman did. She helped free slaves from slavery.
I got this book because me and my sister are doing a book club with my aunt. We go out to lunch every month and talk about the book.
You can find this book on amazon and maybe at your local library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.