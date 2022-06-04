FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Fancy Nancy: Poet Extraordinaire!: Jane O’Connor & Robin Preiss Glasser

Why did you choose this book? “I LOVE Fancy Nancy!”
Where did you get this book? “I borrowed it from the library.”
Who are the characters of this story? “JoJo, Fancy Nancy and Fancy Nancy’s dog and her friend, Bree."
What’s the best part of the story? “Nancy and Bree have a Place of Poetry.”
Why do you like Fancy Nancy? “Because she is fancy and I really like being fancy.”
Who would like this story? “Anyone who likes to be fancy!”
We hope you enjoyed this review and will get a Fancy Nancy book to read soon.
Reviewed by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by her mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.