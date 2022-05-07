FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Fancy Nancy: First Look and Find: Kathy Broderick

Why did you choose this book? “I love girly stuff. This is Fancy Nancy.”
Why do you like Fancy Nancy? “They dress pretty and she walks the prettiest I’ve ever seen.”
What is the funniest part of the book? “Her room is very messy. It has stuff all over the floor.”
What was your favorite page of the book? “The page where she is training her dog. There is a page about a dog in a competition.”
Where did you get this book? “I got it for Easter from my mom and dad.”
What do you do in this book? “You find things like an Easter egg hunt but it’s in a book.”
What ages do you recommend this book for? “2-year-old girls and older.”
I hope you can find a lot of fun in this seek and find. Good luck!
This review is by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta, who was interviewed by her Mom.
