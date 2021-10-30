FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Encyclopedia Brown – Boy Detective: Donald J. Sobol

Do you like detectives or being a detective?
Sometimes I like being a detective. A detective is a person whose occupation is to investigate and solve crimes. This book is all about solving cases.
The boy in this story has a nickname. To find out what the nick name is you will need to read this book. I got this book for school.
This book is good for ages 6 to 12.
You can find this book online and maybe at your local library.
The Bible verse of the week.
“How you made me is amazing and wonderful. I praise you for that.” – Psalm 139:14a NIRV
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
