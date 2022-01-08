FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: “Elbow Grease: Fast Friends”

Why did you choose this book? “I got it for Christmas.”
Was this book funny? “Yes, there is a motorcycle that does cool tricks. It is on two wheels.”
Was this book fiction or non-fiction? “Fiction!”
Where did you get this book? “From my mom.”
What happens at the end of the story? “Elbow Grease was trying to do a trick like a motorcycle.”
Which car is your favorite? “Elbow Grease!”
What age is this book for? “5- to 10-year-olds”
Where can you get this book? “The library or online.”
What do you want to say to the readers? “A little Elbow Grease goes a long way; try your best to get even better.” (quoted from the back of the book cover)
Thanks for reading the review. We hope you enjoy the book when you read it. It would be a good story for elementary school readers!
This review is by Graham Fowler of Valdosta. He was interviewed by his mom.
