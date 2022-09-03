FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Corduroy: Don Freeman

Why did you choose this book? “I like Corduroy.”
Where does Corduroy live? “Corduroy lives in a toy shop.”
Who buys Corduroy? “At first the girl asks her mom to buy Corduroy but she says no. Then the girl comes back for him!”
What is wrong with Corduroy? “He is missing a button on his overalls.”
What is your favorite part of the story? “When Corduroy sneaks away to try to find his button.”
Do you have a favorite stuffy? “Yes, his name is Sweet Bunch. He is a bunny.”
What age is this book for? “6 to 15!”
Who read this book to you? “My mom and dad have read it many times to me.”
Where could you find this book? “At your library, Amazon, or Target!”
Review by Graham Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by his Mom.
