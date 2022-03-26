Why did you choose this book? “It is a new book and you let me review an extra one.”
What’s your favorite job? “Mail Lady”
What happens in this story that is funny? “The mail carrier goes to each person and invites them to a party.”
What happens in this book? “The clothesline has all the clothes people wear for their jobs.”
Where did you get this book? “I don’t know.”
What is a good part of the story? “When there were Chef clothes on the clothesline.”
What ages would like this book? “5-6 years old.”
This book would be great for career day and learning about your community. It is an easy to follow story that kids can interact with as it is read.
JoJo Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta and was interviewed by her mom.
