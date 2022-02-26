FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Clara the Cookie Fairy

Why did you choose this book? “I have a Claira and this book has a Clara.”
What’s your favorite cookie? “Chocolate Chip”
What happens in this story that is funny? “The fairy gets rid of her wand and then wants it back and can’t find it.”
What happens in this book? “The fairies make a recycling center.”
Where did you get this book? “My Aunt Donut (Donna)!”
What is a good part of the story? “When her wand is found and it makes cookies again.”
What ages would like this book? “Girls ages 1-5.”
This book is a set. There are many more stories you can read if you like this one.
This review is by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta, who was interviewed by her Mom.
