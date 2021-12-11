FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Charlie and the Christmas Kitty: Ree Drummond

I chose this book because it is a fun story about a dog and a kitty. I love cats and have one named Cheeto.
Charlie is the ranch dog that feels very important on his farm. He thinks his family got a “rabbit” for Christmas but it was an orange Tabby cat.
Charlie did not want to keep the kitty. He thought having a cat was weird. He compared it to when his owners dressed him in a pinafore. He tried to take a nap and ignore the cat.
At the end of the book, the cat asked him “Excuse me? May I help you?” Charlie allowed the cat to walk on his back and it felt like a back massage. He enjoyed that. By the end, the kitty had won over Charlie the dog!
You’ll need to read the story to see what Charlie gets in the end …
You can find this book online. It is a good book for grades first to fifth.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
