FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Caleb's Story: Patricia MacLachlan

I love this book because it takes place on the prairie. My family and I love books about the outdoors, living on farms and set long ago.
In this book, Caleb is telling the story about his family. Caleb and Cassie live with Jacob and Sarah still. Anna moved to town to help work with a doctor named Sam.
In this story, a man comes to their house. Read this story to find out who this man is and why he is important.
This is the third book in the “Sarah, Plain and Tall” series. We listened to this book on audio, but you can get it online or at a library. My whole family enjoyed listening to this book.
C.M Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
