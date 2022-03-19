FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Benny Uncovers a Mystery: Gertrude Chandler Warner

This is an amazing book!
I chose this boxcar book because it is very exciting. I have been enjoying borrowing books from my neighbor. I am so interested in these mysteries that I can read a book in two days.
In this book, Benny and Henry want to find a summer job. They look for a job at three or four places and then they find one at the supermarket. To find out how they got the job, you can read this book.
There is a mystery that Benny uncovers. First, there is a person that comes in every day and she bought a white blouse. The man asked what size did she need and she said that any size would work. That is where the mystery really began ...
You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library. Boxcar books are good for elementary school students.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
