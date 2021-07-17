FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Bear on a Bike: Stella Blackstone

Why do you like this book? “It has a bear, a doggy and a boy!”
What does this book teach you? “It teaches you about nature and places you can visit. The sparkling water one isn’t real, though.”
Where would you ride your bike? “In the grass in the front yard!”
What are some of the places Bear visits during this story? “The store, the beach, space and a rainbow that isn’t real.”
What age do you suggest this book for? “4 and up!”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “Buy it at the library!”
This book is colorful and has great illustrations. JoJo recommends this book! It is a Scholastic book. You can find it on Amazon.
This book was chosen by JoJo. She was interviewed by her mom.
