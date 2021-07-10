FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Ava The Animal Rescuer: Stacey Donovan

The book I chose was about a girl named Ava. She is an animal rescuer.
At the beginning of the book, you will see her getting a call about a dog out by railroad tracks. Ava saved the dog by using a leash to lasso the dog.
She gives the dog a treat which is crispy bacon. She gets called to another rescue mission ... What other animals do you think Ava saves in this book?
This book is good for preschool to elementary school-age kids. This book is available on Amazon.
This book is interactive and talks to the reader. It uses touch on the page to signal what it should say back to the reader. I think this is super neat.
C. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta, she notes "I am one of the Fowler sisters."
