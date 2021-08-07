FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Arthur’s Computer Disaster: Marc Brown

Why do you like this book? “I like the game on the computer that Arthur plays and the computer breaks!”
What does this book teach you? “It teaches to tell the truth.”
Who are the characters? “Arthur, their dad, D.W., a friend, and their mom!”
Do you like to watch Arthur on TV? “Ummm…Yes.”
What age do you suggest this book for? “4, 6, 7, 8, and all ages and even if you are a parent!”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “It is the best for kids!”
Where can you find this book? “In the library.”
This book is colorful and has great illustrations. JoJo recommends this book.
This book was chosen by JoJo Fowler. She was interviewed by her mom!
