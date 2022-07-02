FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Always Daddy’s Princess: Karen Kingsbury

I chose this book because my Daddy really likes it. It makes him cry.
This book is about a dad who watches his daughter grow up. My dad’s favorite part is the first page. It says that daddy’s princess has been born.
Each page has a Bible verse on it that ties in with that story. Page one has the verse Numbers 29:1. That verse says “It is a day for you to sound the trumpets.”
The dad watches his daughter go from a baby to middle school and then to getting married. At the end of the story, find out what happens by reading this book.
I suggest this book for all dads and daughters. We got this book for my Daddy when I was 9 months old and my sister was 2 years old. My mom ordered the book online. You can find this book online or maybe at a library.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
