FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: You Are New: Lucy Knisley

What is your book about? “Babies”
Where did you get this book? “I picked it out at the library.”
Why did you pick this book? “It is about babies, and I love babies. And it is about how they grow up!”
What is your favorite page in the book? “I like this one!” The page has babies in tiny spots like boxes, baskets, pails, etc.
You have a new baby. What is your favorite thing to do with him? “I like to take walks with him!”
This book was chosen from our public library. It stuck out to JoJo because she is really into baby dolls. This book is about a new baby and how they learn new things. We think this book would be good for Pre-K children.
