FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: The Boxcar Children: Mike’s Mystery: Gertrude Chandler Warner

This is an amazing "Boxcar Children" book like they all are.
"Mike’s Mystery" is all about when they go to their Aunt Jane’s house on the property the children own. There is something on the land, to find out what it is you must read this book.
There is a road through their property so they went to see the road. They found that their old friend Mike had moved there and his house had caught fire. To find out how it caught fire, you need to read this book.
This is the fifth book in the series.
I love the series so much!
I recommend you read this book and the others in the series.
You can find this book on Amazon or maybe at your local library. Have a great week!
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.