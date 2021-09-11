FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: National Geographic Kids Magazine

What are these magazines about? “They are about animals, world records, stunting tricks and have jokes.”
How do you get the magazine? “My Aunt NoNo in the mailbox.”
What have you learned from your magazines? “I learned about Bengal tigers and non-edible food they use in advertisements!”
What is your favorite animal? “My favorite animal is my cat and my old dog!”
This magazine is subscription you can order online.
They have an elementary age magazine and a younger kid magazine. See which one is right for you. Your parents will have to order them for you. It is a good idea for a birthday or Christmas present.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
