FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: Hot Wheels Shark Attack

Hot Wheels Shark Attack

 Curt Fowler

Why did you choose this book? I love Hot Wheels and it is a shark attack book.

What is your favorite color Hot Wheels car? My favorite color Hot Wheels car is all the colors, just needs to be a Hot Wheels.

Do you think this book was exciting? Why? Yes, because sharks attack Hot Wheels cars so that is very obvious.

What ages would you suggest this book for? 4-10 years old.

Where did you get this book? From my Mammy.

G. Fowler of Valdosta was interviewed by his mom.

