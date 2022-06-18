FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: Hot Wheels Shark Attack

Why did you choose this book? I love Hot Wheels and it is a shark attack book.
What is your favorite color Hot Wheels car? My favorite color Hot Wheels car is all the colors, just needs to be a Hot Wheels.
Do you think this book was exciting? Why? Yes, because sharks attack Hot Wheels cars so that is very obvious.
What ages would you suggest this book for? 4-10 years old.
Where did you get this book? From my Mammy.
G. Fowler of Valdosta was interviewed by his mom.
