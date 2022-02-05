FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: Grandma Gatewood Hikes the Appalachian Trail:

Why did you choose this book? “It looked fun!”
What is this book about? “A grandma hiking.”
Do you like to hike? “No! But I got a cute hiking backpack!”
Have you ever been on the trail? “Yes, I ate snacks and collected acorns. Then I smashed the acorns with a rock!”
Was this book fiction or non-fiction? “I don’t know ... my sister says non-fiction!”
Where did you get this book? “I got it for Christmas from my Mammy and Big Poppy!"
Do you know anyone who has hiked or is hiking the Appalachian Trail? “My cousin Robbie and my Big Poppy!”
What is your favorite part of this book? “At the beginning of the book when it shows her being younger and taking care of her family.”
What happens at the end of the story? “She climbs up Katahdin!”
What age is this book for? “5 and up”
Where can you get this book? “I don’t know where my Mammy got it!”
What do you want to say to the readers? “Jump (along the trail)!”
This review is by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta. She was interviewed by her mom.
