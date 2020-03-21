The book I am reviewing this week is filled with adventure and mysteries.
The characters in this book are Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny. They are orphans and were running away because they thought their grandfather was mean, even though they never met him.
Jessie said, “I think I see something,” it was an old boxcar.
They decided to live in the boxcar, so Jessie made beds for them to sleep. To figure out how they found their grandfather you need to read this book.
This book can be found as a chapter book for older readers, or a Time to Read book for younger readers. You can find this book at Amazon, Target, Walmart and your local library.
I love the Boxcar Children series.
