The book that I am reviewing is a great book.
The author’s name is Susan Jones. She was my little sister’s preschool teacher. She has loved animals since she was a little girl. She has a lot of animals in her family.
I am going to tell you about the illustrator, her name is Mary Evelyn A. Tucker. In 2019, she knew working with Susan would be fun. The illustrator made the pictures so pretty. My family and I loved each page.
I am going to tell you about the main character, Cooper. He makes sure that his mom has a lot to do. On the back cover, it says Cooper’s nickname is trouble. He ate up his dog bowls and did other funny things in this book.
When Cooper’s family came to pick him out, he put on a great show for his soon to be brother, Riley. They chose Cooper to be in their family forever.
Mrs. Susan has told me some funny stories about Cooper. I know she plans to tell more of Cooper’s adventures in upcoming books.
This book is available on Amazon. I think kids and dogs of all ages would enjoy this book. Order a copy today.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
