The book I am reviewing this week is "Tap the Magic Tree" by Christie Matheson.
This book is my little sister’s favorite book. She chose the book for me to review this week. Her favorite part is when it says, touch each bud and see what forms. Want do you think formed? To find out you need to look at this book.
"Tap the Magic Tree" is a good book for preschoolers and young readers. This book also teaches kids about the seasons. The four seasons are winter, spring, summer and fall.
This story is interactive and keeps their attention. You can find this book at the library, bookstores and online. I hope you enjoy this book as much as my sister!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
