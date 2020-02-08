Last week, I reviewed “Austin Plays Fair” by Tony and Lauren Dungy. This week, I am reviewing another book they wrote called, “Maria Finds Courage.”
They are best-selling authors. Tony Dungy was a professional football player and coach. Lauren Dungy helps raise awareness for the foster-care system.
Maria’s family moved to a new town and her parents signed her up for summer soccer. Maria wasn’t so sure about soccer and meeting new people.
She wanted to do swimming because she was great at that. Her parents told her that the summer swimming team was already full. Maria, with the help of her coaches and teammates, found the courage to play soccer.
What I learned from this book is to try new things. Have you ever tried new things?
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” – Joshua 1:9
If you like soccer, you will like this book! You can find this book online at LifeWay and Amazon.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
