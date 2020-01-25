The book “It’s Okay To Be Different” teaches readers that everyone is unique. It also teaches to not laugh at people that are different.
Do you have a friend or family member that has special needs? I have three friends that do.
The books says, “It’s okay to eat macaroni and cheese in the bathtub.” Do you ever eat in the tub?
The way I am different is I wear glasses. I got them a year ago. I love them!
This is a great book for all ages. You can find this book at the library or online. God says that we are all different, but we are all His masterpiece.
Read this book and see how you are unique.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
