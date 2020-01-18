The book I am writing about is a great book. It is for ages 3 and up.
In this book, Boo (the class hamster) gets lost. He goes to the principal’s office and the cafeteria – his favorite spot.
Do you have a class pet?
This book reminds me to keep discovering and never think you’re lost. Just trust and don’t give up. You need to see for yourself if Boo finds his was back to his class.
This is a true story. It says so in the book. You can find this book on Amazon.
The author, Mrs. Ganas, is a teacher in my town. She reads this book to elementary schools around my city. This is very neat. She read to my Aunt Donna’s class. My aunt loaned me her book and Boo stuffy.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
