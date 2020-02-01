The book that I am reviewing is one of my dad’s favorites.
This book was written by Tony Dungy and Lauren Dungy. They are both bestselling authors. Tony Dungy was a professional football player and coach.
Austin loved playing football, but his team lost six games in a row. One of the players knew a trick to win but it would be cheating. Austin remembered what his mom said, “Having fun is more important than winning.”
What do you think Austin’s team did? I play basketball and I think playing fair is fun.
You can find this book online at LifeWay and Amazon.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
