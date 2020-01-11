The Bible is the book that I am reviewing this week.
This Bible has 66 books in it between the New Testament and Old Testament.
The Bible is the book of God. God is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. The Bible tells us about the Lord Jesus, Holy Spirit and God. They are three in one.
My favorite verse is Deuteronomy 4:35: “You were shown these things so that you might know that the Lord is God; besides him there is no other.”
You can find Bibles in a library, churches and many other places. I suggest you read your Bible every day.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.