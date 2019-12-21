"The Sparkle Box" book is a great Christmas book. I have the book and a sparkle box.
We do this every Christmas. We open the box on Christmas morning. You can’t open it until Christmas – Jesus’ birthday.
During November and December, you do good things for others and then they appear in the sparkle box. These are gifts to Jesus.
Some examples I like to do are Operation Christmas Child, singing at the nursing home, blessing people by cleaning their garage, giving to the homeless and feeding people meals.
I hope you read this book and make it a Christmas tradition!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
