"The Sparkle Box" book is a great Christmas book. I have the book and a sparkle box. 

We do this every Christmas. We open the box on Christmas morning. You can’t open it until Christmas – Jesus’ birthday. 

During November and December, you do good things for others and then they appear in the sparkle box. These are gifts to Jesus. 

Some examples I like to do are Operation Christmas Child, singing at the nursing home, blessing people by cleaning their garage, giving to the homeless and feeding people meals.

I hope you read this book and make it a Christmas tradition!

 

M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.

